Lawton teens take part in Junior Citizens’ Police Academy

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Police Department began the first of two Junior Citizens' Police Academies they have planned for this summer today.



Lawton teens have the chance to learn hands-on about various aspects of law enforcement in an interactive classroom setting during the week-long Junior Citizens' Police Academy.



Sergeant Stephanie Crawford hopes through education and interaction with members of the Lawton Police Department, this class will increase understanding between youth and officers.

“We hope the kids learn and take away from this is to learn that police officers are here for them were not the bad guys. We’re here to help them. The community helpers. We hope that they can walk away with some career ideas and have a good time for the summer.”

This is the second year they have done the Junior Citizens' Police Academy and they hope to continue it again next year. The Junior Citizens' Police Academy is designed to give teenagers an overview of the Lawton Police Department operations and community issues while creating communication between young citizens and officers about how they can help to make our community safer.

