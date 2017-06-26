Dozens of state artifacts prepped for 100-year time capsule

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A Native American flute, official state lapel pins and a turkey call from the Oklahoma lieutenant governor's annual turkey shoot are among the items being placed in a 100-year time capsule to be buried at the state Capitol.

Gov. Mary Fallin joined other state leaders Monday for a ceremony at the Capitol to dedicate the stainless steel capsule.

The box will be filled with artifacts, sealed and placed in a wall inside a wall in the new Capitol rotunda once renovations to the 100-year-old building are completed in the next few years.

This week is the 100-year anniversary of the Capitol's dedication, which was held in June 1917 just months after the U.S. officially joined its allies to fight in World War I.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.