LPD looking for woman regarding June 7th homicide

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Crime Stoppers and the Lawton Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating Tiquesha Swearengin. Swearengin is wanted for questioning about the homicide of Abidemi Farotade.

Farotade was shot and killed June 7th near 26th and H Avenue in Lawton.If you have any information on the individual please call Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO or submit your tip online at www.lawtoncrimestoppers.com. As always you will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest and charges being filed in the investigation, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

