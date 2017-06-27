Tulsa Principal Pleads Guilty to Viewing Child Pornography

Congress' nonpartisan budget referee says the Senate Republican health care bill would leave 22 million additional people uninsured in 2026 compared to President Barack Obama's law.
Russell Westbrook has earned kudos from Michael Jordan and Taylor Swift after being honored with his first league MVP trophy at the NBA Awards show.
A possible emergency situation is underway at Redstone Arsenal.
Cameron University’s Department of Chemistry, Physics, and Engineering is accepting applications for the Aerospace Engineering and Applied Mathematics Summer Academy for middle-school girls. The residential summer academy focusing on aerospace engineering and applied mathematics takes place July 16-21. There is no cost to attend.
The European Union's competition watchdog has slapped a record 2.42 billion euro ($2.72 billion) fine on internet giant Google for breaching antitrust rules with its online shopping service.
