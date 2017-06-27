Tulsa Principal Pleads Guilty to Viewing Child Pornography

TULSA, OK (KSWO)- Former elementary school principal Jeffrey Richard Goss, 56, of Tulsa, pleaded guilty to Accessing with Intent to View Child Pornography.

In November of 2015, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents observed Goss watching child pornography that was being streamed in an online chatroom. According to HSI, some of the children in the videos were under the age of 12.

Goss will be sentenced September 28th. He faces a maximum sentence of twenty years of imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and at least five years of supervised release.

