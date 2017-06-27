Paralympics 400-meter dash record holder’s prosthetics were built in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- The new record holder in the Paralympics 400-meter dash got his prosthetics built in Oklahoma City. Blake Leeper is a record holder in the 400-meter, beating the record held by Oscar Pistorius.



Officials from the Oklahoma City company say they try their best to make the best prosthetics for athletes.

"We sort of put ourselves in the market as a specialty sports medicine sort of place back in (2008) with the Beijing Paralympics and 2012 in London," said Scott Sabolich of Scott Sabolich Prosthetics.



They say Leeper came by several times, practicing his runs with the new prosthetics in order to get a feel for it. His record for the 400-meter dash was 45.25 seconds.

