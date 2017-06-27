Sex offender is back behind bars after cheating the system for years

GRADY COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- A sex offender is back behind bars in Oklahoma after authorities found out he failed to register, and cheated the system for years.

The Grady County Sheriff's office caught up with Timothy Stone for failing to register. According to authorities, he said he was homeless and in Oklahoma City. He was ultimately found to have a home in Grady County near Cement.

"He lied about where he was living, he lied about who was living in the home with him," Grady County Undersheriff Rusty Pyle said. "He lied about where he was working, he lied about what kind of vehicle he was driving. He lied about everything."



Stone was convicted in 1999 of sexual assault of a child in Illinois. He moved to Oklahoma ten years later. In a confession to authorities, he said he had registered as homeless for four years while he was staying in a home with minors, which is a violation of his probation.

