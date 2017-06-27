Tulsa PD finds no wrongdoing in the OIS shooting of mentally ill man

TULSA, OK (KSWO)- Tulsa Police have found no criminal wrongdoing in the police shooting of a mentally ill, knife-wielding man last week.

The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office will now review the findings in the shooting and decide if the shooting was justified.

The man was walking down the street with two butcher knives earlier this month when police attempted to stop him for a court-ordered mental health pick-up.

Officers shot him after a stun gun failed to stop him as he was walking into a convenience store.

