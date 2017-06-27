Jury selection of Tulsa officer charged with murder of daughter’s boyfriend resumes

TULSA, OK (KSWO)- Jury selection for a Tulsa officer's third murder trial is set to resume after it was postponed yesterday. Shannon Kepler's attorneys filed a petition with the state Supreme Court.

He has been tried twice for the 2014 murder of his daughter's boyfriend. Both previous trials ended in hung juries.

Prosecutors say the officer shot and killed the teen at his home in August 2014. The officer said the teen had a gun the night he confronted him, but police did not find one on him.

