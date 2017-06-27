Mother of man shot and killed in OKC OIS speaks out

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- The mother of a man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Oklahoma City is speaking out. Her son was shot and killed after police say they received several reports of a man pointing a gun at cars Sunday.

When one officer got there, he says he used his car as a shield when the man walked around the car and approached him. Police say they asked the man several times to drop his weapon before he was shot.

He had previously been charged with robbery in 2012, and his mother says he was recently trying to get his life together.

"Last week we had talked about getting insurance on him and stuff like that. He even asked me if I wanted any grandkids. So, I said, 'When the time is right,’" said Shaqua Renfro.

Detectives will interview the officer who fired the shots this week, while Oklahoma City Police say that officer's body cam footage will be released next week.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.