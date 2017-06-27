CU now accepting applications for Aerospace Engineering and Mathematics Summer Academy for middle-school girls

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Cameron University’s Department of Chemistry, Physics, and Engineering is accepting applications for the Aerospace Engineering and Applied Mathematics Summer Academy for middle-school girls. The residential summer academy focusing on aerospace engineering and applied mathematics takes place July 16-21. There is no cost to attend.

To learn more or to apply for the Academy, contact Dr. Ann Nalley, 580-581-2889 or annn@cameron.edu or the Department of Chemistry, Physics and Engineering at 580-581-2246.

“The future of our country depends on developing a lasting supply of well-trained engineers, mathematicians, and scientists,” says Nalley, director of the academy. “We must attract the best and brightest to degrees programs in STEM fields regardless of whether they are men, women or minorities. This academy is intended to spark an interest in these exciting fields at the middle school level.”

The girls will learn principles of aerospace, mechanics, and rocket design while utilizing equipment that the student will not likely find in middle school setting including an intensive engineering, mathematics and science experiences. Participants will build model airplanes and model rockets before testing their range and altitude using laser distance finders, and visit Science Museum Oklahoma as well as Frontier City to learn about the physics of amusement parks.

Information provided by Cameron University.