OK educators to look at potential STEM careers available to students

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- One hundred educators from across Southern Oklahoma joined together today to get a close look at local employers.

The class was to teach local STEM teachers of nearby careers their students should know about. After this event, teachers will be able to go back and tell their students about all their future career possibilities.

Instructor Dana Ponder says this is a good way to make a connection between the classroom and industry jobs.

“Students need to know that there is a reason why they do the things in the classroom for the end result. As they go off to do their jobs and the workforce in the future.”

They are doing two more of these classes in Oklahoma. The next one will take place in Tulsa.

