Arkansas resident drowns in Oklahoma lake

OSAGE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- A 22-year-old Arkansas resident drowned in an Oklahoma lake.



A preliminary report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the Arkansas, resident Anthony Scarpati died Friday afternoon on Skiatook Lake in Osage County.



Troopers say he was swimming at Twin Points Swimming Beach on the lake with friends when he swam out to a buoy. Troopers say he went underwater as he was returning to shore and didn't resurface. His body was recovered about an hour later about 20 yards from shore.



The patrol report says he wasn't wearing a life vest.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.