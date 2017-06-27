Man runs over animal rescue worker while dumping dogs

PRAGUE, OK (KSWO)- A man is behind bars after an Oklahoma woman says she was nearly run over when the man dumped two dogs off at an animal rescue.

She says the man drove to the animal rescue near Prague and left the two dogs behind, but almost ran over the dogs backing out. When she tried to get the dogs out of the way, he slammed into her. She held on to the hood for almost a mile to avoid slipping under the vehicle.

"My right leg went up under the front bumper, and it was either go down or go up. So I went up onto the hood… I was scream at him, 'Stop! Stop!' If I let go, I was going to be run over… I hope that he gets what's coming to him," said Sunshine Bush, the hit and run victim.

When he reached a dead end, he slammed on the brakes and she fell off the hood.

She was taken to a hospital in Tulsa. The suspect took off before being found by authorities.

