OK AG approves legality of borrowing from state’s Reserve Fund to help cover budget deficit

The European Union's competition watchdog has slapped a record 2.42 billion euro ($2.72 billion) fine on internet giant Google for breaching antitrust rules with its online shopping service.
The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.
Congress' nonpartisan budget referee says the Senate Republican health care bill would leave 22 million additional people uninsured in 2026 compared to President Barack Obama's law.
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.
Oklahoma's attorney general says the state's finance officials can legally borrow money from Oklahoma's Constitutional Reserve Fund. The Oklahoman reports that Finance Secretary Preston Doerflinger has borrowed $240.7 million, the entire balance of the fund, this budget year to cover the state's expenses.
