Dozens attend Integrated Warning Weather Meeting

Congress' nonpartisan budget referee says the Senate Republican health care bill would leave 22 million additional people uninsured in 2026 compared to President Barack Obama's law.
The European Union's competition watchdog has slapped a record 2.42 billion euro ($2.72 billion) fine on internet giant Google for breaching antitrust rules with its online shopping service.
The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.
Some of the best minds in weather forecasting were in Lawton today for a workshop with emergency management leaders. Over 100 people took part, including representatives from the national Storm Prediction Center and the National Weather Service, and our own First Alert Weather team.
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.
