Digging continues in Stephens County cold case

The European Union's competition watchdog has slapped a record 2.42 billion euro ($2.72 billion) fine on internet giant Google for breaching antitrust rules with its online shopping service.
The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.
Congress' nonpartisan budget referee says the Senate Republican health care bill would leave 22 million additional people uninsured in 2026 compared to President Barack Obama's law.
Swedish actor Michael Nyqvist, who starred in the original 'The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' films and often played villains in Hollywood movies like 'John Wick' has died.
Authorities say they have yet to find any significant evidence at the home of a woman who mysteriously disappeared more than 30 years ago.
