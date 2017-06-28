Officials list woes besetting Oklahoma state prison system

The Homeland Security Department is set to announce new security for international flights bound to the United States.
In the United States, the attack affected hospitals and companies such as the drugmaker Merck.
Three Chicago police officers have been indicted on felony charges alleging they conspired to cover up the fatal shooting of black teen Laquan McDonald by a white officer.
Florida breaks open the game in 8th inning, and beats LSU 6-1 for its first national title in baseball.
The bill has many critics and few outspoken fans on Capitol Hill, and prospects for changing that are uncertain.
