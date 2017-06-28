Two Lawton EZ-Go Stores robbed 30 minutes apart

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Just after midnight on June 24th, a man robbed the EZ-Go convenience store located at 2401 NW Cache Road.

The suspect stood behind a woman with what’s believed to be a weapon in his hand. He then demanded cash and placed a plastic bag on the counter.

The cashier placed an undetermined amount of money into the bag and then the suspect fled on foot on 24th Street.

Just 35 minutes earlier, Lawton police were called to the EZ-Go store at 2802 NW Sheridan Road on a robbery. According to police, a male suspect wearing a ski mask entered the store with a knife and demanded cash. He then fled in an unknown direction.

There is no word on if these robberies are related. We will keep you updated as this story develops.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.