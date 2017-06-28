AAA offers Free Tipsy Tow Service this 4th of July

OK (KSWO)- July 4th travel will be as hot as a firecracker, AAA predicts, with record numbers traveling in Oklahoma and the nation.

Motorists who feel unsafe behind the wheel after drinking are encouraged to call for a free AAA Tipsy Tow starting at 6 p.m. Monday, July 3rd until 4:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 5th.

AAA Oklahoma will give the motorist a ride home – along with the vehicle – at no charge within a 15-mile radius from point of pickup. Call 800-222-4357 (AAA-HELP) and say, “I need a Tipsy Tow.” The service is open to AAA members and non-members alike.

Information provided by AAA.