Family’s amateur sting operation takes down man targeting young girl

DEL CITY, OK (KSWO)- A man accused of targeting a young girl for sex was taken down by an amateur sting operation put together by a Del City family.

The father of a 15-year-old girl found out about the relationship using tracking software that monitored her activity online. Pretending to be the girl, the family invited the 33-year-old man to a tent set up in their backyard. When he arrived, three family members tackled the man and held him until police arrived.

"The family took it upon themselves to pretend to be her and invite the suspect to the house to meet her in the backyard in a tent for the purpose of having - to have sex… Just before he enters the tent, the father and three family members... tackle him and zip tie his hands and feet, and hold him until the police get there,” said Major Jody Suit with the Del City Police Department.



Another woman was inside the tent, while the daughter was inside the house, unaware of what was happening. The man was not injured, but he has been arrested.

