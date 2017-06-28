DEQ says drinking water from lakes with high mercury levels is safe

OK (KSWO)- Despite high levels of mercury found in fish, the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality says the water they come from is safe to drink.

We told you last week how Waurika Lake was one of 14 new bodies of water added to the state's Mercury Advisory. Elmer Thomas, Quanah Parker and Rush lakes, in or near the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, were already on the list.

The DEQ says there are guidelines on what kinds, how big and how much fish people should eat from these lakes, but as far as drinking water, spokesman Jay Wright says it's okay.

"The mercury levels in the water before its's treated for drinking water are extremely low."

He says mercury gets into lakes because of natural and man-made sources. DEQ plans on testing at least 20 more lakes by the end of the year.

