OK students use drones to improve forecasts

STILLWATER, OK (KSWO)- Some Oklahoma college students are learning how to use drones to improve forecasts.

Several university students, including some from OSU, met at the Unmanned Aircraft Flight Station in Stillwater to learn more as part of the CLOUD-MAP project. The drones are used to measure temperature, pressure and humidity.

One of the students involved in the project says they hope this technology finds some traction in Oklahoma.

"Before starting this program about a month ago I didn't even think it was possible. It's pretty crazy and I'm looking forward to some big ideas that hopefully we can test here and spread to the whole state,” said Jordan Wilson.

About 60 students are taking part in the $6-million project this year.

