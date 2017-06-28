OK rural roads and bridges are among 10 worst in the nation

OK (KSWO)- A new report from a national transportation group says Oklahoma's rural roads and bridges are among the 10 worst in the nation.

The Oklahoman reports that TRIP researchers say 16 percent of Oklahoma's rural bridges are substandard. That's the seventh-highest rate in the nation. They also say 22 percent of Oklahoma's rural roads are also in poor condition and rank 10th worst rate in the nation.

Oklahoma AAA spokesman Chuck Mai says the Legislature needs to help fund the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma Executive Director Gene Wallace estimates it will take about $3 to $4 billion to make a difference.

