GOP candidate for Oklahoma governor challenges revenue bills

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A Republican candidate for governor in Oklahoma has filed a lawsuit asking the state Supreme Court to overturn three revenue-raising measures passed by the Oklahoma Legislature.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday by Tulsa attorney Gary Richardson alleges the measures were adopted by the Oklahoma House in violation of a state constitutional provision prohibiting passage of new taxes in the final five days of a legislative session and without a 75 percent supermajority of lawmakers.

One bill creates new fees to register electric and compressed natural gas vehicles. Another adds a 1.25 percent sales tax on motor vehicle sales. The third uncouples Oklahoma's standard deduction rate for income tax returns from the federal rate.

A separate lawsuit filed last week also challenges the sales tax on vehicles.

