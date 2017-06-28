GOP candidate for Oklahoma governor challenges revenue bills - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

GOP candidate for Oklahoma governor challenges revenue bills

Gary Richardson (Source Richardson Richardson Boudreaux) Gary Richardson (Source Richardson Richardson Boudreaux)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A Republican candidate for governor in Oklahoma has filed a lawsuit asking the state Supreme Court to overturn three revenue-raising measures passed by the Oklahoma Legislature.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday by Tulsa attorney Gary Richardson alleges the measures were adopted by the Oklahoma House in violation of a state constitutional provision prohibiting passage of new taxes in the final five days of a legislative session and without a 75 percent supermajority of lawmakers.

One bill creates new fees to register electric and compressed natural gas vehicles. Another adds a 1.25 percent sales tax on motor vehicle sales. The third uncouples Oklahoma's standard deduction rate for income tax returns from the federal rate.

A separate lawsuit filed last week also challenges the sales tax on vehicles.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Companies, governments assess damage from latest malware

    Companies, governments assess damage from latest malware

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 12:43 AM EDT2017-06-28 04:43:45 GMT
    Wednesday, June 28 2017 4:14 PM EDT2017-06-28 20:14:43 GMT

    In the United States, the attack affected hospitals and companies such as the drugmaker Merck.

    In the United States, the attack affected hospitals and companies such as the drugmaker Merck.

  • Officials finalizing details of Trump's revived travel ban

    Officials finalizing details of Trump's revived travel ban

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 3:53 AM EDT2017-06-27 07:53:13 GMT
    Wednesday, June 28 2017 4:07 PM EDT2017-06-28 20:07:00 GMT

    The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.

    The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.

  • Senate leaders scramble for deal on health care bill

    Senate leaders scramble for deal on health care bill

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 4:24 AM EDT2017-06-28 08:24:34 GMT
    Wednesday, June 28 2017 4:05 PM EDT2017-06-28 20:05:56 GMT

    The bill has many critics and few outspoken fans on Capitol Hill, and prospects for changing that are uncertain.

    The bill has many critics and few outspoken fans on Capitol Hill, and prospects for changing that are uncertain.

    •   
Powered by Frankly