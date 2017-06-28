KSWO will livestream Freedom Festival firework show - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

KSWO will livestream Freedom Festival firework show

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Lawton Fort SIll Freedom Festival 2015 (Source KSWO) Lawton Fort SIll Freedom Festival 2015 (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The annual Lawton Fort Sill Freedom Festival will be held Saturday, July 1st at Elmer Thomas Park. The festivities begin at 11:00 a.m. and feature something for everyone. There is no admission or parking fees for this event.

There will be a car and motorcycle show, a children’s area, food vendors, and live entertainment. The entertainers include Dannie Carson, Mad Leon Band and Cross Towne Groove and the 77th Army Band. Face painting, petting zoo, pony rides, bounce houses and a mechanical bull will also be available.

One of the largest fireworks displays in Oklahoma choreographed to music will begin once it is dark. Tune into the live broadcast of fireworks' music on Magic 95, 95.3FM.

If you are unable to make it out to Elmer Thomas Park or you have friends or family out of town – spread the word, they can watch the fireworks live on the KSWO Facebook page Saturday night around 9:30 p.m.!

No personal fireworks, alcohol, or drones are allowed. Service animals will be allowed at the festival. Please bring lawn chairs, umbrellas/sunscreen, insect repellant, flashlights and picnic baskets.

Shuttle service starts at noon and will be departing from Lawton High School and McMahon Auditorium.

Make sure to tune into the KSWO Facebook page. We will livestream the fireworks there!

Call the Arts & Humanities Division at 580-581-3470 or visit the festival’s social media site on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LawtonFreedomFestival.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

