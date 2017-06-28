Three Altus teens arrested following shots fired call

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Three teenagers have been arrested after shots rang out in one Altus neighborhood. It happened just after noon on West Frisco Street.

Residents called 911 saying a group of teens was arguing in front of a house -- when one of them started firing a shotgun. When police arrived, the suspects ran. Three people were later arrested.

Officers are still searching for that weapon. No word on what prompted the shooting - or if anyone was hurt.

