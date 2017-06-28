Russel Westbrook mural updated

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Lawton mural of Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Russell Westbrook was updated to celebrates his 2017 NBA MVP award.



Artist Robert Peterson added “2017 MVP” to the mural Wednesday afternoon, noting that the inscription finally made the mural complete.

Peterson painted the mural on the wall behind the Friendly Cleaners on 11th and C back in April. With its completion, he expressed his pride in his contribution to the city.

"I just wanted to do something for my town, for my city,” he said. “I felt like this is something that would attract some people to Lawton and give Lawton something to be proud of."



Peterson said the mural originally took him two days to paint, and received a great response from all over the country.

" I was actually featured on NBA.com and the Thunder's website. I was their top story for a full day so that was pretty cool,” he said. “I was told that the video I made of me painting it was played during one of the playoff games. I've had a writeup on TMZ and over 500 thousand views of the original video."



Peterson said he still hopes to have Westbrook come to Lawton to see the mural.

