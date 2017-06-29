Veterans job club event today in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - There will be a job club presentation and hiring event for veterans in the Lawton/Fort Sill area.

It starts at 10 this morning at the Oklahoma Works office at 1711 SW 11th Street just south of Lee Boulevard.

Presenters at today's event include Fort Sill, Altus and Sheppard Air Force Bases and SERCO among others.

There will be resume development, job referrals and interview training as part of the presentations.

The presenters will stay afterward for a hiring event.

