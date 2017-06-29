Blood drive today in Lawton - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Blood drive today in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute is holding a blood drive in Lawton today.
The All American Blood Drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the old Big Five building on Cache Road, next to Olive Garden.
Donors will receive a free t-shirt, tickets to the Oklahoma City Zoo, and tickets to see an Oklahoma City Dodgers baseball game.

