New art exhibit at Pride Gallery, "Fireworks and Beyond"

The move comes after the Supreme Court partially restored President Donald Trump's executive order that was widely criticized as a ban on Muslims.
The move comes after the Supreme Court partially restored President Donald Trump's executive order that was widely criticized as a ban on Muslims.
Facing a daunting equation - the bill loses if three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it - the list of Republicans who've publicly complained about the legislation reached double digits, though many were expected to eventually relent.
Facing a daunting equation - the bill loses if three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it - the list of Republicans who've publicly complained about the legislation reached double digits, though many were expected to eventually relent.
If you ride LATS buses, listen up! They're making changes to their weekend hours and the orange route. Starting July 17th, the orange route will run once an hour and will not go on post. If you want to go on Fort Sill, you'll have to call to schedule your trip at least two hours prior. On Saturdays, they'll stop the busses at 6:00 in the evening instead of 9:00 and only one bus will run the routes instead of two.
If you ride LATS buses, listen up! They're making changes to their weekend hours and the orange route. Starting July 17th, the orange route will run once an hour and will not go on post. If you want to go on Fort Sill, you'll have to call to schedule your trip at least two hours prior. On Saturdays, they'll stop the busses at 6:00 in the evening instead of 9:00 and only one bus will run the routes instead of two.
The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.
The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.
Major League Baseball umpire John Tumpane says he's no hero after helping save a woman attempting to jump off the Roberto Clemente Bridge.
Major League Baseball umpire John Tumpane says he's no hero after helping save a woman attempting to jump off the Roberto Clemente Bridge.