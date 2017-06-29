New art exhibit at Pride Gallery, "Fireworks and Beyond" - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

New art exhibit at Pride Gallery, "Fireworks and Beyond"

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Pride Gallery at Southwestern Medical Center in Lawton will hold a reception for a new art exhibit Thursday afternoon. 

The reception for "Fireworks and Beyond," featuring the works of photographer Marilyn Rumsey will take place Thursday, from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. 
The event is free to the public.
The exhibit will be on display through October 7th. 

  Tighter rules taking effect on travel to US from 6 nations

    Thursday, June 29 2017
    Thursday, June 29 2017

    The move comes after the Supreme Court partially restored President Donald Trump's executive order that was widely criticized as a ban on Muslims.

  GOP adds opioid money to health bill, fate remains in doubt

    Thursday, June 29 2017
    Thursday, June 29 2017

    Facing a daunting equation - the bill loses if three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it - the list of Republicans who've publicly complained about the legislation reached double digits, though many were expected to eventually relent.

  LATS is changing weekend hours, routes

    Thursday, June 29 2017
    If you ride LATS buses, listen up! They're making changes to their weekend hours and the orange route. Starting July 17th, the orange route will run once an hour and will not go on post. If you want to go on Fort Sill, you'll have to call to schedule your trip at least two hours prior. On Saturdays, they'll stop the busses at 6:00 in the evening instead of 9:00 and only one bus will run the routes instead of two.

