New art exhibit at Pride Gallery, "Fireworks and Beyond"

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Pride Gallery at Southwestern Medical Center in Lawton will hold a reception for a new art exhibit Thursday afternoon.

The reception for "Fireworks and Beyond," featuring the works of photographer Marilyn Rumsey will take place Thursday, from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

The event is free to the public.

The exhibit will be on display through October 7th.

