National Day of the Cowboy celebration is July 22nd at Chisholm - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

National Day of the Cowboy celebration is July 22nd at Chisholm Trail Heritage Center

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Cowboys at Heart band Cowboys at Heart band
Kelly Poland Kelly Poland
Stella Dutton Stella Dutton

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Chisholm Trail Heritage Center will celebrate National Day of the Cowboy July 22nd from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Admission will be free for this event.

“This day is our way of giving back to the community. National Day of the Cowboy free admission gives newcomers and longtime residents a chance to visit,” said Executive Director Stacy Cramer Moore. 

There will be fun, western-themed free games and art projects for children. Learn how to rope with Cheyenne Budvarson. Cowboys at Heart will perform live. Kelly Poland, who wrote “Oklahoma Prairie Tales” and Stella Dutton, author of “Pinto the Chisholm Pony” will visit with guests and sign autographs.

Patrons can also check out the facility’s interactive area which includes a glimpse of the past-- a branding station, saddle roping, the Duncan General Store and the chuck wagon. Watch The Chisholm Trail Experience in the museum’s 4-D Theater then meet Jesse Chisholm and Tex in the Campfire Theater. The Garis Gallery of the American West will also be open.

For information, visit CTHC’s Facebook page.

Information provided by the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • LATS is changing weekend hours, routes

    LATS is changing weekend hours, routes

    Thursday, June 29 2017 12:26 PM EDT2017-06-29 16:26:10 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    If you ride LATS buses, listen up! They're making changes to their weekend hours and the orange route. Starting July 17th, the orange route will run once an hour and will not go on post. If you want to go on Fort Sill, you'll have to call to schedule your trip at least two hours prior. On Saturdays, they'll stop the busses at 6:00 in the evening instead of 9:00 and only one bus will run the routes instead of two.

    If you ride LATS buses, listen up! They're making changes to their weekend hours and the orange route. Starting July 17th, the orange route will run once an hour and will not go on post. If you want to go on Fort Sill, you'll have to call to schedule your trip at least two hours prior. On Saturdays, they'll stop the busses at 6:00 in the evening instead of 9:00 and only one bus will run the routes instead of two.

  • US sets new visa rules for 6 mainly Muslim nations, refugees

    US sets new visa rules for 6 mainly Muslim nations, refugees

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 3:53 AM EDT2017-06-27 07:53:13 GMT
    Thursday, June 29 2017 12:23 PM EDT2017-06-29 16:23:36 GMT

    The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.

    The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.

  • MLB umpire Tumpane rescues woman on Pittsburgh bridge

    MLB umpire Tumpane rescues woman on Pittsburgh bridge

    Thursday, June 29 2017 12:34 AM EDT2017-06-29 04:34:49 GMT
    Thursday, June 29 2017 12:23 PM EDT2017-06-29 16:23:09 GMT

    Major League Baseball umpire John Tumpane says he's no hero after helping save a woman attempting to jump off the Roberto Clemente Bridge.

    Major League Baseball umpire John Tumpane says he's no hero after helping save a woman attempting to jump off the Roberto Clemente Bridge.

    •   
Powered by Frankly