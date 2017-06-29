National Day of the Cowboy celebration is July 22nd at Chisholm Trail Heritage Center

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Chisholm Trail Heritage Center will celebrate National Day of the Cowboy July 22nd from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Admission will be free for this event.

“This day is our way of giving back to the community. National Day of the Cowboy free admission gives newcomers and longtime residents a chance to visit,” said Executive Director Stacy Cramer Moore.

There will be fun, western-themed free games and art projects for children. Learn how to rope with Cheyenne Budvarson. Cowboys at Heart will perform live. Kelly Poland, who wrote “Oklahoma Prairie Tales” and Stella Dutton, author of “Pinto the Chisholm Pony” will visit with guests and sign autographs.

Patrons can also check out the facility’s interactive area which includes a glimpse of the past-- a branding station, saddle roping, the Duncan General Store and the chuck wagon. Watch The Chisholm Trail Experience in the museum’s 4-D Theater then meet Jesse Chisholm and Tex in the Campfire Theater. The Garis Gallery of the American West will also be open.

Information provided by the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center.