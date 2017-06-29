Rob Lowe says he feared death during bigfoot-like encounter - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Rob Lowe says he feared death during bigfoot-like encounter

Rob Lowe (Source ABC News) Rob Lowe (Source ABC News)

By The Associated Press

Rob Lowe says he thought he was going to be killed during an encounter with a bigfoot creature while filming his new A&E docuseries.

Lowe tells Entertainment Weekly the encounter took place in the Ozark Mountains, which stretch between Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

Lowe says he and his sons were camping there to investigate a bigfoot-like creature known to locals as a "wood ape" during a shoot for "The Lowe Files" when something began to approach their camp. Lowe says he was lying on the ground thinking he was going to be killed.

He adds that he's "fully aware" the story makes him sound like "a crazy, Hollywood kook."

"The Lowe Files" follows the actor and sons Matthew and John Owen as they explore mysterious phenomena across the country.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

