Oklahoma judge conducts closed hearing in officer's appeal

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An Oklahoma judge has concluded a closed hearing for a former Oklahoma City police officer serving a 263-year prison sentence for rape and other sex crimes.

Daniel Holtzclaw was convicted of sexually assaulting women while on patrol between December 2013 and June 2014. He appealed his conviction in February.

An evidentiary hearing was held Monday and Tuesday, but documents are sealed and the subject of the hearing wasn't disclosed.

Among other things, Holtzclaw claims he didn't receive a fair trial because of a "circus atmosphere" during the highly publicized case.

The Associated Press highlighted Holtzclaw's case in a yearlong investigation into sexual misconduct by law enforcement, which found that about 1,000 officers in the U.S. lost their licenses for sex assault or other sexual misconduct over a six-year period.

