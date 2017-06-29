Oklahoma judge conducts closed hearing in officer's appeal

If you ride LATS buses, listen up! They're making changes to their weekend hours and the orange route. Starting July 17th, the orange route will run once an hour and will not go on post. If you want to go on Fort Sill, you'll have to call to schedule your trip at least two hours prior. On Saturdays, they'll stop the busses at 6:00 in the evening instead of 9:00 and only one bus will run the routes instead of two.
The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.
Major League Baseball umpire John Tumpane says he's no hero after helping save a woman attempting to jump off the Roberto Clemente Bridge.
An Oklahoma lawmaker's plan to lower the number of inmates in state prisons is drawing some criticism this morning. Representative Bobby Cleveland is suggesting to let between 500 and 1,000 non-violent inmates go free over the next few months to keep prison populations down. He suggested putting them on electronic monitoring from there, but Representative Scott Biggs of Grady and Stephens Counties says he is not a fan.
The move comes after the Supreme Court partially restored President Donald Trump's executive order that was widely criticized as a ban on Muslims.
