Senator Lankford issues statement after President Trump's latest controversial tweets

On Thursday morning, President Trump took to Twitter, attacking the host of "Morning Joe" on MSNBC, calling her "crazy" and talking about her having a facelift.

In the tweets, Trump stated he "heard" the hosts were talking bad about him and then went on to attack the duo, specifically calling out Mika Brzezinski.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Brzezinski responded with a tweet of her own, making reference to a long-running joke by critics about the president. Those critics have said the president's hands appear to small for his body.

In the midst of the latest Twitter feud involving the president, Oklahoma Senator James Lankford released a statement criticizing the president.

Other news personalities of chimed in on the battle using their own Twitter accounts.

This reminds me: how is @FLOTUS's campaign against cyber-bullying going? https://t.co/X4xmyreGLH — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 29, 2017

