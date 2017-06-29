Senator Lankford issues statement after President Trump's latest - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Senator Lankford issues statement after President Trump's latest controversial tweets

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
On Thursday morning, President Trump took to Twitter, attacking the host of  "Morning Joe" on MSNBC, calling her "crazy" and talking about her having a facelift.

In the tweets, Trump stated he "heard" the hosts were talking bad about him and then went on to attack the duo, specifically calling out Mika Brzezinski.

Brzezinski responded with a tweet of her own, making reference to a long-running joke by critics about the president. Those critics have said the president's hands appear to small for his body.

In the midst of the latest Twitter feud involving the president, Oklahoma Senator James Lankford released a statement criticizing the president.

Other news personalities of chimed in on the battle using their own Twitter accounts.

  • LATS is changing weekend hours, routes

    If you ride LATS buses, listen up! They're making changes to their weekend hours and the orange route. Starting July 17th, the orange route will run once an hour and will not go on post. If you want to go on Fort Sill, you'll have to call to schedule your trip at least two hours prior. On Saturdays, they'll stop the busses at 6:00 in the evening instead of 9:00 and only one bus will run the routes instead of two.

  • US sets new visa rules for 6 mainly Muslim nations, refugees

    The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.

  • MLB umpire Tumpane rescues woman on Pittsburgh bridge

    Major League Baseball umpire John Tumpane says he's no hero after helping save a woman attempting to jump off the Roberto Clemente Bridge.

