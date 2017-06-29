Soldier killed in USS Fitzgerald crash will be buried in Oklahom - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Soldier killed in USS Fitzgerald crash will be buried in Oklahoma

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Tan Huynh Tan Huynh

TULSA, OK (KSWO)- One of the seven soldiers who died in the USS Fitzgerald crash off the coast of Japan will be buried in Oklahoma.

While the 25-year-old never lived in Oklahoma, his mother and sister moved to the Tulsa area while he was in service.

According to the Patriot Guard Riders, they chose to have him buried there. His body is being brought back from Japan now. It's not clear when his memorial service is set to take place.

    If you ride LATS buses, listen up! They're making changes to their weekend hours and the orange route. Starting July 17th, the orange route will run once an hour and will not go on post. If you want to go on Fort Sill, you'll have to call to schedule your trip at least two hours prior. On Saturdays, they'll stop the busses at 6:00 in the evening instead of 9:00 and only one bus will run the routes instead of two.

    The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.

    Major League Baseball umpire John Tumpane says he's no hero after helping save a woman attempting to jump off the Roberto Clemente Bridge.

