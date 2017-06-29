Soldier killed in USS Fitzgerald crash will be buried in Oklahoma

TULSA, OK (KSWO)- One of the seven soldiers who died in the USS Fitzgerald crash off the coast of Japan will be buried in Oklahoma.



While the 25-year-old never lived in Oklahoma, his mother and sister moved to the Tulsa area while he was in service.

According to the Patriot Guard Riders, they chose to have him buried there. His body is being brought back from Japan now. It's not clear when his memorial service is set to take place.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.