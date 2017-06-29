Plan to lower state’s prison population draws criticism - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Plan to lower state’s prison population draws criticism

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Source RNN Source RNN

OK (KSWO)- An Oklahoma lawmaker's plan to lower the number of inmates in state prisons is drawing some criticism this morning.

Representative Bobby Cleveland is suggesting to let between 500 and 1,000 non-violent inmates go free over the next few months to keep prison populations down. He suggested putting them on electronic monitoring from there, but Representative Scott Biggs of Grady and Stephens Counties says he is not a fan.

"On all of the cases, it's not even real-time monitoring. They just get a notification a day or two later or if someone cuts the ankle monitoring or forgets to charge it,” said Biggs.

Meanwhile, Governor Mary Fallin, who previously criticized Representative Biggs for not passing criminal reform bills, is speaking out. In a statement she said, quote, "Without jeopardizing public safety with these bills, we could have implemented smart, data-driven solutions to safely and prudently fix our criminal justice system."

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • LATS is changing weekend hours, routes

    LATS is changing weekend hours, routes

    Thursday, June 29 2017 12:26 PM EDT2017-06-29 16:26:10 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    If you ride LATS buses, listen up! They're making changes to their weekend hours and the orange route. Starting July 17th, the orange route will run once an hour and will not go on post. If you want to go on Fort Sill, you'll have to call to schedule your trip at least two hours prior. On Saturdays, they'll stop the busses at 6:00 in the evening instead of 9:00 and only one bus will run the routes instead of two.

    If you ride LATS buses, listen up! They're making changes to their weekend hours and the orange route. Starting July 17th, the orange route will run once an hour and will not go on post. If you want to go on Fort Sill, you'll have to call to schedule your trip at least two hours prior. On Saturdays, they'll stop the busses at 6:00 in the evening instead of 9:00 and only one bus will run the routes instead of two.

  • US sets new visa rules for 6 mainly Muslim nations, refugees

    US sets new visa rules for 6 mainly Muslim nations, refugees

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 3:53 AM EDT2017-06-27 07:53:13 GMT
    Thursday, June 29 2017 12:23 PM EDT2017-06-29 16:23:36 GMT

    The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.

    The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.

  • MLB umpire Tumpane rescues woman on Pittsburgh bridge

    MLB umpire Tumpane rescues woman on Pittsburgh bridge

    Thursday, June 29 2017 12:34 AM EDT2017-06-29 04:34:49 GMT
    Thursday, June 29 2017 12:23 PM EDT2017-06-29 16:23:09 GMT

    Major League Baseball umpire John Tumpane says he's no hero after helping save a woman attempting to jump off the Roberto Clemente Bridge.

    Major League Baseball umpire John Tumpane says he's no hero after helping save a woman attempting to jump off the Roberto Clemente Bridge.

    •   
Powered by Frankly