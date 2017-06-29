Video of attempted armored truck robbery released

STILWELL, OK (KSWO)- Video of the suspect accused of threatening an armored truck driver in an attempted robbery has been released.

On June 9th, Loomis employees picking up money from the Wal-Mart Supercenter in Stilwell found a threatening note on their armored vehicle. The note threatened violence to the driver and his family if the instructions on how to deliver money were not met.

An Adair County Sheriff’s deputy inside the store contacted the Stilwell Police Department, who then requested OSBI assistance with the case. OSBI special agents have obtained surveillance footage of the suspect and his vehicle. If anyone recognizes the person, please call the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017.

