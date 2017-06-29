University of Tulsa loses accreditation, officials speak out

TULSA, OK (KSWO)- University of Tulsa officials are speaking out after the school lost its accreditation from the state.

The state's Commission for Educational Quality and Accountability found several requirements in the university's accreditation process to be unsatisfactory. Now, officials say they are taking action to regain that standing.

In a statement, University officials said, quote:

“The university already has enacted changes including the reorganization of TU's Department of Education to better meet standards and the selection of new leadership to oversee the department… We are dedicated to regaining the full confidence of the commission within the allotted time and building a framework to ensure accreditation is maintained."

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.