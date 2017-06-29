University of Tulsa loses accreditation, officials speak out

Major League Baseball umpire John Tumpane says he's no hero after helping save a woman attempting to jump off the Roberto Clemente Bridge.
The move comes after the Supreme Court partially restored President Donald Trump's executive order that was widely criticized as a ban on Muslims.
Facing a daunting equation - the bill loses if three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it - the list of Republicans who've publicly complained about the legislation reached double digits, though many were expected to eventually relent.
New details in a fatal home invasion robbery last week. The second suspect in that homicide has been formally charged. Michael Turner, 25, is charged with two counts of robbery. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison. Turner and Jamah Starks are accused of robbing Shaquilla Martinez and two other people of a backpack, jewelry and cell phones.
The Homeland Security Department is set to announce new security for international flights bound to the United States.
