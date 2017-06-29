Oklahoma Turnpike Authority encourages safe summer travels durin - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority encourages safe summer travels during hot weather

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
(Source OTA) (Source OTA)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)— The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) encourages drivers to travel safely this summer.

“Summer is one of the busiest travel seasons of the year,” said Tim Gatz, OTA Executive Director. “We want to ensure travelers’ safety as they share the roadway with other motorists. We encourage people to stay focused while driving and take preventative measures during hot temperatures.”

OTA expects an increase in road traffic and a forecast of multiple 100-degree days. They are reminding drivers to practice safe driving habits and be prepared while out on the road:

  •       Keep water on hand.
  •       Buckle up, observe the speed limit and stay alert.
  •       Be cautious and attentive in work zones and always keep your hands on the wheel.
  •       Avoid cell phone use while operating your vehicle.
  •       Charge your cell phone before leaving.
  •       Have your vehicle’s systems checked before heading out on long road trips.
  •       Plan trips ahead and allow ample time to reach your destination.
  •       Be careful not to leave children and pets in the car.

Information provided by Oklahoma Turnpike Authority

    City of Lawton is now accepting bids on new Public Safety Facility

    During a city council meeting, the city of Lawton has decided to move forward with the next step in constructing a new public safety facility. At the last meeting, they voted to open bidding for construction to all contractors and companies. Upon completion, it will house the police station, city jail, municipal courts, fire station #1, fire headquarters, and police headquarters. 

    The Homeland Security Department is set to announce new security for international flights bound to the United States.

    Major League Baseball umpire John Tumpane says he's no hero after helping save a woman attempting to jump off the Roberto Clemente Bridge.

