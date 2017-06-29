Oklahoma Turnpike Authority encourages safe summer travels during hot weather

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)— The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) encourages drivers to travel safely this summer.

“Summer is one of the busiest travel seasons of the year,” said Tim Gatz, OTA Executive Director. “We want to ensure travelers’ safety as they share the roadway with other motorists. We encourage people to stay focused while driving and take preventative measures during hot temperatures.”

OTA expects an increase in road traffic and a forecast of multiple 100-degree days. They are reminding drivers to practice safe driving habits and be prepared while out on the road:

Keep water on hand.

Buckle up, observe the speed limit and stay alert.

Be cautious and attentive in work zones and always keep your hands on the wheel.

Avoid cell phone use while operating your vehicle.

Charge your cell phone before leaving.

Have your vehicle’s systems checked before heading out on long road trips.

Plan trips ahead and allow ample time to reach your destination.

Be careful not to leave children and pets in the car.

Information provided by Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.