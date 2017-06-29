Keep your pets safe and secure during the 4th of July holiday

During a city council meeting, the city of Lawton has decided to move forward with the next step in constructing a new public safety facility. At the last meeting, they voted to open bidding for construction to all contractors and companies. Upon completion, it will house the police station, city jail, municipal courts, fire station #1, fire headquarters, and police headquarters.
The Homeland Security Department is set to announce new security for international flights bound to the United States.
Major League Baseball umpire John Tumpane says he's no hero after helping save a woman attempting to jump off the Roberto Clemente Bridge.
The move comes after the Supreme Court partially restored President Donald Trump's executive order that was widely criticized as a ban on Muslims.
Facing a daunting equation - the bill loses if three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it - the list of Republicans who've publicly complained about the legislation reached double digits, though many were expected to eventually relent.
