City of Lawton is now accepting bids on new Public Safety Facility

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- During a city council meeting, the city of Lawton has decided to move forward with the next step in constructing a new public safety facility. At the last meeting, they voted to open bidding for construction to all contractors and companies. If you are interested in submitting a bid, you must attend the pre-bid meeting on July 13th.

Upon completion, it will house the police station, city jail, municipal courts, fire station #1, fire headquarters, and police headquarters.

The facility was awarded a design contract at the October 2015 council meeting. An agreement was reached with Dewberry Architect, out of Tulsa, in the amount of $2.8 million for professional engineering services to design the public safety facility.

The facility will be more than 100,000 square feet with 350 work stations and an estimated construction cost of approximately $30 million. The facility jail will be able to house 126 inmates with the ability to expand to more than 300 inmates in the future. It is expected to be built at an old railroad site in Lawton’s industrial area.

