Lawton Ward 7 representative V. Gay McGahee holds town hall June 29th

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton City Councilwoman V Gay McGahee is continuing her summer town hall meetings. This is the second of three meetings the Ward 7 representative will have this summer.

It is tonight at 6:30 at the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church on 1421 southwest New York Avenue in Lawton.

While McGahee does represent Ward 7, she encourages all Lawton citizens to come and voice their concerns for their city.

