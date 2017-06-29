Suspect in fatal home invasion is charged with 2 counts of robbe - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Suspect in fatal home invasion is charged with 2 counts of robbery

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- New details in a fatal home invasion robbery last week. The second suspect in that homicide has been formally charged.

Michael Turner, 25, is charged with two counts of robbery. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

Turner and Jamah Starks are accused of robbing Shaquilla Martinez and two other people of a backpack, jewelry and cell phones. The other victims named Starks as the person who shot and killed Martinez.

Starks is being held on a first-degree murder charge. His bond is set at $1 million.

Turner's is being held on a $300,000 bond.

They'll both return to court in July.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

