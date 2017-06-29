All-American Blood Drive continues, great donor gifts still available

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The All-American Blood Drive just wrapped up for today but they will be back up and running tomorrow.

The blood drive will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the old Big 5 Sports in Lawton. Donors will receive a free T-shirt and tickets to the OKC Zoo, and to see an OKC Dodgers baseball game.

During the summer vacation, normal donors become preoccupied and forget to give blood. But during the warmer months when the community is enjoying the outdoors is when the most blood is needed.

“This one, in particular, is just happening close to the holiday because we desperately need the blood during the holiday weekend because that’s when all the accidents happen,” said Christi Chambers, an Oklahoma Blood Institute recruiter.

Take time to stop by the blood drive tomorrow. You never know who could need it during Independence Day celebrations. While all blood is appreciated, O-negative blood has the highest demand because it is the universal donor.

