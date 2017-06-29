All-American Blood Drive continues, great donor gifts still avai - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

All-American Blood Drive continues, great donor gifts still available

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The All-American Blood Drive just wrapped up for today but they will be back up and running tomorrow.

The blood drive will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the old Big 5 Sports in Lawton. Donors will receive a free T-shirt and tickets to the OKC Zoo, and to see an OKC Dodgers baseball game.

During the summer vacation, normal donors become preoccupied and forget to give blood. But during the warmer months when the community is enjoying the outdoors is when the most blood is needed.

“This one, in particular, is just happening close to the holiday because we desperately need the blood during the holiday weekend because that’s when all the accidents happen,” said Christi Chambers, an Oklahoma Blood Institute recruiter.

Take time to stop by the blood drive tomorrow.  You never know who could need it during Independence Day celebrations.  While all blood is appreciated, O-negative blood has the highest demand because it is the universal donor.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • GOP may keep some Obama tax increases to save health bill

    GOP may keep some Obama tax increases to save health bill

    Thursday, June 29 2017 4:10 AM EDT2017-06-29 08:10:37 GMT
    Thursday, June 29 2017 6:23 PM EDT2017-06-29 22:23:57 GMT

    Facing a daunting equation - the bill loses if three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it - the list of Republicans who've publicly complained about the legislation reached double digits, though many were expected to eventually relent.

    Facing a daunting equation - the bill loses if three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it - the list of Republicans who've publicly complained about the legislation reached double digits, though many were expected to eventually relent.

  • Less chaos expected as new travel ban takes effect

    Less chaos expected as new travel ban takes effect

    Thursday, June 29 2017 4:31 AM EDT2017-06-29 08:31:42 GMT
    Thursday, June 29 2017 6:23 PM EDT2017-06-29 22:23:33 GMT

    The move comes after the Supreme Court partially restored President Donald Trump's executive order that was widely criticized as a ban on Muslims.

    The move comes after the Supreme Court partially restored President Donald Trump's executive order that was widely criticized as a ban on Muslims.

  • Chickasaw Nation plans stomp dances and community classes

    Chickasaw Nation plans stomp dances and community classes

    Thursday, June 29 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-06-29 22:18:38 GMT

    The Chickasaw Nation will host three community stomp dances and classes to help anyone interested in stomp dancing learn more about its history, culture, and practice. Stomp dances are open to the public and will include traditional song and dance, food and fellowship. The Chickasaw Nation will offer a series of stomp dance classes 6-8 p.m. at locations in Ada and Ardmore. The classes are open to the public at no charge and dinner will be served.

    The Chickasaw Nation will host three community stomp dances and classes to help anyone interested in stomp dancing learn more about its history, culture, and practice. Stomp dances are open to the public and will include traditional song and dance, food and fellowship. The Chickasaw Nation will offer a series of stomp dance classes 6-8 p.m. at locations in Ada and Ardmore. The classes are open to the public at no charge and dinner will be served.

    •   
Powered by Frankly