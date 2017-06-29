LPS lunch prices to increase for the 2017-2018 school year

Facing a daunting equation - the bill loses if three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it - the list of Republicans who've publicly complained about the legislation reached double digits, though many were expected to eventually relent.
The Chickasaw Nation will host three community stomp dances and classes to help anyone interested in stomp dancing learn more about its history, culture, and practice. Stomp dances are open to the public and will include traditional song and dance, food and fellowship. The Chickasaw Nation will offer a series of stomp dance classes 6-8 p.m. at locations in Ada and Ardmore. The classes are open to the public at no charge and dinner will be served.
The Homeland Security Department is set to announce new security for international flights bound to the United States.
The move comes after the Supreme Court partially restored President Donald Trump's executive order that was widely criticized as a ban on Muslims.
If you plan on popping fireworks of your own this Fourth of July, you'll want to take extra precautions to avoid any injuries.
