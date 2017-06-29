LPS lunch prices to increase for the 2017-2018 school year

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton Public Schools Board of Education approved a $0.10 increase for each elementary and secondary location. For the 2017-2018 school year, elementary lunches will be $2.35 and secondary lunches will be $2.47. Breakfast will still be free to all students.

The Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 requires school districts participating in the National School Lunch Program to collect funds for the nonprofit school food service account for lunches served to the students not eligible for free or reduced-price meals to ensure that the district is not subsidizing meals.

Every school district must increase their weighted average price for school lunch by a minimum of $0.10 per meal until they reach the Paid Lunch Equity Calculation’s new calculated meal price goal of $2.86. Ten cents is the minimum increase for this year.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.