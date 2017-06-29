Former University of Tulsa soccer player faces rape charges - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Former University of Tulsa soccer player faces rape charges

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
TULSA, OK (KSWO)- A former soccer player for the University of Tulsa has been arrested on rape charges. Lesley Nchanji has been banned from campus and dismissed from the team this week.

According to court documents, a 19-year-old woman told police Nchanji brought her to his apartment while she was intoxicated. She told police she didn't remember how she got there. Nchanji told police they did some sexual act but denied everything else.

Along with rape, he is charged with two counts of forcible sodomy. Nchanji is being held at the Tulsa County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

