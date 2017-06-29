National Safety Council gives OK an ‘F’ grade for protecting citizens

OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma fails to protect its citizens. That's the takeaway from a study just released by the National Safety Council.

The report graded all 50 states in terms of safety rules and laws that protect citizens from the leading causes of preventable deaths and injuries. That includes helmet laws, fall prevention, and distracted driving.

Oklahoma was one of 11 states to receive an 'F' grade. Interestingly, only Oklahoma and Tennessee were praised for child passenger safety.

The NSC hopes this study will encourage lawmakers to ramp up policies to keep everyone safe whether they are at home, or on the go.

