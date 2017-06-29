Grassfire burns in northern Comanche County

A grassfire burned about 40 acres this afternoon between Fletcher and Sterling.

According to officials, the fire started near 165th and North Drive after a hay swather’s bearing went out, catching the field on fire. With winds gusting around 30 miles per hour the fire quickly spread. Four volunteer fire departments from Comanche County along with help from Cyril Fire Department were finally able to get it under control after about 45 minutes.

No structures were damaged in the fire, and no injuries were reported.

