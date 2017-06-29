American Spirit Festival: Altus inaugural Independence Day Celebration

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- The inaugural American Spirit Festival in Altus will be held Sunday, July 2nd. The Altus Independence Day Celebration is a FREE family-fun all-day event held at the Altus Reservoir.

“We are proud to establish this new festival in Altus. Thanks to the cooperation of all involved, it will be an enjoyable event for everyone. We invite residents and visitors to come and join in the celebration together.” Michael Shive, Recreation Supervisor, who helped organize the event, said, “Let’s bring this great community together and celebrate our independence! I hope this becomes a long-standing festival for many years to come.”

The Spirit Sprint Triathlon kicks off the event at 6:30 a.m. at the City Pool. The awards ceremony for Triathlon winners and participants at 10:30 am.

Then, there will be a Community Worship Service at the east side of the Altus Community Center starting at noon.

Activities and events throughout the day include a Kids Bike Parade (decorate your bike in red, white, and blue!), kids’ games and races. There will also be bounce houses, food trucks, and other vendors at the event. There are some friendly basketball, corn hole, horseshoes, and volleyball competitions for the adults as well.

Starting at 6:30 p.m., listen to live music featuring the Smiling Bob English Band.

Shortly after sunset (approximately 9:30 p.m.), enjoy an exciting firework show set to music via speakers at the park (or FM 98.7 KHOWL)!

For more information, contact the Altus Parks and Recreation at (580) 481-2265.

Information provided by the City of Altus.