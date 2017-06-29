Chickasaw Nation plans stomp dances and community classes

ARDMORE, OK (KSWO)-- The Chickasaw Nation will host three community stomp dances and classes to help anyone interested in stomp dancing learn more about its history, culture, and practice. Stomp dances are open to the public and will include traditional song and dance, food and fellowship.

The Chickasaw Nation will offer a series of stomp dance classes 6-8 p.m. at locations in Ada and Ardmore. The classes are open to the public at no charge and dinner will be served. An Ada class is planned for July 11 at the Ada Chickasaw Community Center, 700 N. Mississippi, and an Ardmore class is planned for July 25 at the Chickasaw Community Center, 907 Locust St.

The stomp dances will be held midnight to 6:00 a.m. July 15th and from 8:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m., August 26th and September 29th in Kullihoma.

Information provided by the Chickasaw Nation.